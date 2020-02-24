TUCSON — Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department's Operation Game Thief are offering a reward for information regarding an illegal animal killing.
Last week the Game and Fish announced it would give up to $1,500 to individuals who could provide information leading to an arrest regarding the stoning death of a javelina in the vicinity of the Tanque Verde Elementary School.
“The remains, surrounded by landscaping rocks covered with blood, were found in the courtyard of the school. The javelina died from blunt force trauma. Other physical evidence was found at the scene,” Game and Fish officials said.
“This was a malicious act, that of a criminal, a person without regard for the state’s most precious resource, its wildlife,” said Raul Vega, Game and Fish regional supervisor. “The javelina suffered an especially cruel death. In addition, this happened at an elementary school, which could have had a negative impact on young children were it not for the prompt response of Sheriff’s deputies.”
Game and Fish noted that the maximum penalty for this crime is six months in jail and a fine of $750, not including potential civil penalties.
The Operation Game Thief hotline can be reached at 800-352-0700.