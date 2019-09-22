BLUE — The Arizona Game and Fish Department released its monthly update on the Mexican wolf last week, tracking the movement and activities of packs, as well as investigations into incidents of depredation on livestock and interactions with humans.
Current population numbers from the 2018 census saw a total of 131 Mexican wolves in the wild, with 64 of those in Arizona. That marks a 12-percent increase from 2017, with the 2019 census operations beginning early next year.
“Annual surveys are conducted in the winter, as this is when the population experiences the least amount of natural fluctuation (e.g., in the spring the population increases dramatically with the birth of new pups and declines throughout the summer and fall as pup mortality generally occurs in this period),” Game and Fish officials said.
In total there are 14 identified packs in Arizona and 16 in New Mexico.
For the month of August, there were no documented wolf mortalities, and there have been a total of eight wolf deaths since the beginning of the year.
There have been 12 recorded livestock incidents so far in 2019, and one report of nuisance in Arizona in August with a woman claiming that she was injured after her horse was attacked by what she believed to be a Mexican wolf earlier in July.
“The woman stated she was riding with a friend when both horses started bucking, causing the women to be thrown from their horses and reportedly sustained injuries. The woman stated she did not know what caused the horse to buck and did not see anything. After being bucked from their horses, the women saw what they believed may have been a wolf, described as the size of a large coyote, standing approximately 50 feet away,” AZGFD reported.
After the horses were retrieved, the animal was not seen again. In an investigation, Game and Fish was unable to find any evidence of a wolf in the area, and it was determined that the injuries to the horse in question were not caused by a predator but, “. . . were consistent with injuries sustained while the horse was running and bucking cross-country. The investigation determined there was no evidence a wolf had attacked the woman’s horse.”
For more information about the Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan and other reports visit azgfd.gov/wolf.