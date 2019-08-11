SPRINGERVILLE — A wildfire that began burning outside of Show Low reached 100-percent containment the U.S. Forest Service has reported.
The Bagnal fire, which occurred from a lightning strike, was discovered on July 26 by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests one mile southwest of Show Low.
In total the fire consumed 2,240 acres of grass and Ponderosa pine.
Though the size of the fire has halted it continues to burn as fire managers monitor the situation until completely out. Smoke may still be a concern in some areas until it is extinguished.
The fire is bordered on the east by Forest Service Road 135, north by FS Road 136, west by FS Road 9819 and south by FS Road 300.
The Forest Service declared there is no danger to existing buildings or infrastructure.
More information about the ANSF district can be found online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/.