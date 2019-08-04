SHOW LOW — A fire that started in late July is well on its way to full containment, the U.S. Forest Service reported.
The Bagnal fire started July 26 from a lightning strike approximately one mile southwest of Show Low. As of Aug. 1, the fire had burned around 2,200 acres and was 50-percent contained. Fire officials are expecting the fire to be out in short order due to the amount of rainfall received, with more on the way.
“Because the Bagnal wildfire is close to its preplanned perimeter, smoke is expected to lessen significantly within the next few days. Fire managers do not expect the duration of the fire to last much longer,” The Forest Service wrote. “There is minimal fire behavior over the majority of the Bagnal wildfire, and it poses no danger to structures or other local infrastructure. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the end of the week and may influence the use of firing operations within the perimeter.”
Two engines and one dozer have been assigned to fight the fire.
