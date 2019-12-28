PHOENIX — A family drama that's quickly becoming an annual tradition has returned, and it's for the birds.
This month the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced the return of their Lake Pleasant bald eagle live stream camera.
The AZGFD reported that previously a total of 400,000 people tuned in to watch nature at its best.
“They saw competing male bald eagles repeatedly divebomb each other for territory, and watched as a total of four eggs were laid in two separate clutches that were later scavenged by ravens and a ringtail” AZGFD officials said.
This year, AZGFD Watchable Wildlife Program Manager Jeff Meyers said he hopes to see nestlings on cam.
“Despite lacking young last season, the bald eagle camera was a huge success because viewers saw the real-life struggles of nature. That struggle is real, and through these cameras, the public can gain a new appreciation for our fascinating wildlife,” he said.
Meyers program oversees a total of four wildlife cameras that also include views of wintering sandhill cranes, an underwater pupfish cam, and a bat roost near the Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area. There's also a planned fifth camera coming soon that will watch a great horned owl nest.
“The Arizona Game and Fish Department Lake Pleasant bald eagle live-streaming camera is funded through Heritage and Pittman Robertson funds, the Southwestern Bald Eagle Management Committee and public donations,” AZGFD officials said. “It was installed in fall 2018 in partnership with Salt River Project, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department, Arizona State Land Department and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.”
Watch the cam live at http://www.azgfd.gov/livecams.