A lightning caused fire south of Hannagan Meadow has reached 7,300 acres and continues to grow.
According to the USDA, firefighters haven't been able to contain any of the Bear Fire's perimeter yet.
Fire crews are conducting point protection on Highway 191, range improvements, remote cabins, and residential structures.
The fire, which began June 16, has forced officials to close down Highway 191 from milepost 190 on the south to milepost 224.8 (Blue Vista) on the north.
The smoke from the Bear Fire may impact Highway 191 and the Blue River.
For information on the Bear Fire see InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7553/ and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, check out www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.