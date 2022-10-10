Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
PHOTO FAITH MILLER/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.”

