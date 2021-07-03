Tons of people showed up in Duncan Saturday, July 3, to celebrate America's birthday a day early. There were tons of games for the kids to participate in, bounce houses, a hot dog eating event and an epic water balloon fight.
Trending Stories
-
Duncan man accused of raping visiting 12-year-old
-
Three Greenlee County residents contracted COVID-19 this week
-
Biggest Small Town 4th of July
-
Ophelia Espinoza
-
Greenlee Junior Rodeo draws crowds
-
Fires prompt closure of state trust lands
-
Daniel Hughes McBride
-
Why Biden's 'child allowance' will harm the economy
-
Joseph Ruiz
-
County and NRCS want to hear ideas for watershed plan