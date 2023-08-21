Rocky Mountain bighorns that have come back to Clifton, and folks are absolutely delighted.
It was mid-afternoon Aug. 14, around shift change at the local copper mine in Morenci. Traffic on the highway between Clifton and Morenci was beginning to back up as motorists stopped so either they or a passenger could use their cell phones to take photos of the unique animals.
It does not matter if motorists are local or from out of town, the sheep are always a showstopper. They are what a Greenlee County supervisor referred to as "the best welcome sign anybody could possibly have."
The herd was gathered in front of the Old Clifton Train Depot. This reporter, who just happened to be in the area at the time, counted at least 20 sheep in the herd: a buck, several females and five or six little ones. They had but one prime objective — to graze to their hearts' content on the thick, lush lawn in front of the depot.
And indeed, as sheep grazed, the electronic marquee at the train station was flashing a big blue message that read "Welcome" followed by the rest of the message of "to our town." No doubt that it was coincidental but seemed quite fitting for the herd's return and be seen along a major local thoroughfare. That is U.S. 191, also known as the spectacular Coronado Trail, that climbs into the rugged surrounding mountains.
There had been some questions and speculation among locals about what may have happened to the sheep. They had not been seen for at least the past four or five months. If someone had seen them it is likely word would have been passed around in Clifton or nearby Morenci — two small towns where word on some subjects spreads as fast or faster than the flu.
The sheep have been known to often stay in the mine, especially at night, Why? According to some it is because the herd does not have to worry about having predators ambush them. There is no hiding place for predators. Mountain lions are common in the immediate area, but it is most likely lions would attack if the herd is somewhere along the river.
Several people who work daily in the mine were asked by The Copper Era if they had seen the sheep in recent times. They all said they had not.
Ron Campbell, a county supervisor for the Morenci Supervisorial District that includes the FMI copper mine in which he works, pointed to the existing heat wave and drought that may have possibly driven the sheep to a much higher altitude. Outdoor temperatures have recently been well above 100 degrees. The average in Clifton and Morenci has been 107 or perhaps higher. Rainfall has been sporadic. Rainfalls usually last 15-20 minutes, and rain in Morenci doesn't necessarily mean it's raining in nearby Clifton. Even when it does rain in Clifton, it doesn't always rain everywhere in Clifton.
The FMI mine is bordered by the Apache National Forest. Morenci's altitude is around 4,000 feet and Clifton's is about 3,500. It would not all be difficult for the sheep to climb to a much higher altitude at 7,000 to 8,000 feet, Campbell said. Some parts of the forest are at even higher altitude. Blue Vista tops out at around 9,000 feet.
Campbell said there remains the possibility the sheep are coming into their breeding season and that is why they have come to a lower altitude.
"I don't know if that's what's going on, but that may be at least part of what's happening," he said. "I really don't know; that's only a guess."
As rugged as the Pitahaya mountain range around the mine is, it will not at all be a challenge for sure-footed creatures such as the sheep, to climb. It is a common sight for the bighorns to scale or descend extremely steep trails among the sheer cliffs in Clifton.
Campbell is quite knowledgeable about the sheep's mountain trails and those of game animals such as deer and elk. Using a bow he hunts elk every season and treks those many trails.
"Yeah, they can climb places that seem nearly impossible, but they do it," he said.
One certain element for the sheep's return to Clifton is water. The San Francisco River runs through the heart of town. It is one of only four rivers in Arizona that flows year-round. At present the river is running more like a creek because it is so shallow. But not to worry — yet. The river's source, Luna Lake in westernmost New Mexico, transforms from being a very big spot of mud to an actual lake. It has on several occasions been revived when hit with heavy rainfall during this time of year and it all flows through Clifton.
In speaking about the bighorns attracting attention, Campbell also referred to T-shirts and other gear with silhouettes of the sheep. "They are definitely a big part of what this area is all about. It's rugged but there is plenty of beauty around. And the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep are very much what this area and its people are all about.
