Bighorn in Clifton

Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep graze on the front lawn of the Old Clifton Train Depot on Aug. 14. The sheep had not been seen in public for four or five months. 

 PHOTO WALT MARES

Rocky Mountain bighorns that have come back to Clifton, and folks are absolutely delighted.

It was mid-afternoon Aug. 14, around shift change at the local copper mine in Morenci. Traffic on the highway between Clifton and Morenci was beginning to back up as motorists stopped so either they or a passenger could use their cell phones to take photos of the unique animals.

