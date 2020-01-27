PHOENIX — A new piece of legislation introduced this session calls for the state to determine the feasibility of formation of a new county.
HB2253, sponsored by Rep. Walter Blackman, R-Snowflake, proposes a committee to examine county boundaries and whether it’s possible to form Arizona’s 16th county within the existing borders of Apache and Navajo counties.
The bill proposes a 13-member committee and states, “The committee shall research and report on the fiscal and related impacts of a change in the county boundary line between Apache county and Navajo county to create a new Sitgreaves county.”
If approved, the bill stipulates the committee be ready to report its findings on or before June 30, 2021.
If formed, the proposed Sitgreaves County would become Greenlee County’s new northern neighbor. Situated at the southern end of Apache and Navajo counties, the new county would encompass many of the popular forest destinations in the area including Alpine, Pinetop and Springerville.
A site championing the effort can be found at sitgreavescounty.com.