SPRINGERVILLE — A series of burns planned to be executed this week have been rescheduled for a second time.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests announced that the Billy Mountain Timber Sale slash burns have been postponed for a later date due to “unfavorable conditions.”
The area is roughly 10 acres north of Stone Pine Estates. The ASNF did not list an expected date for plans to resume the pile burns in their announcement.
Prescribed burns are a way to maintain the health and safety of the forest.
“It provides habitat diversity, recycles plant nutrients into the soil and encourages new growth for a variety of plants used by wildlife,” Forest Service officials said.
For more information contact the Lakeside Ranger District at 928-368-2100.