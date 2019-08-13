CLIFTON — Another reason for celebration in Clifton occurred Saturday as Chase Creek Street welcomed another business to the community this week.
The Blessed & Obsessed Boutique held a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the monthly Second Saturday event on Chase Creek. Second Saturday promotes the businesses on the street and welcomes guests to enjoy their services while offering live music and other special events.
The Greenlee Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help Blessed & Obsessed Boutique owner Alicia Goodwin celebrate the recently opened business. The shop is Goodwin’s answer to residents in Clifton and Morenci who might not want to make the drive down to Safford to procure what they need.
“For those quick ‘Oops, we forgot it was so-and-so’s birthday’ moments. We just wanted something for the community so they didn’t have to make the run down to grab that little gift. If they’re looking for something special to buy for a loved one, then we have the perfect gift. We have a variety of items from drinkware, home goods, jewelry, paintings and a great variety of pricing, I think,” Goodwin told the Copper Era.
She said the store has goods ranging in price from $5 to $60.
Among the store’s products and services is a doTERRA Oil Bar, where customers can also make custom lotions and body oils. There’s also a therapy room where users can pay for aroma touch techniques and oil application.
The store will shortly be offering tuxedo rentals as well and hinted at another future service or product but chose to remain tight-lipped on the subject for now.
Goodwin welcomes everyone to see what the boutique has to offer.
“Come check us out,” she said. “We hope that you can find something that works for you.”
Second Saturday is held the second Saturday of every month by the Business Association of Chase Creek, typically running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on the weather.
For more information contact BACCA at 928-292-0487.