TUCSON — A fire crew based in the Bureau of Land Management’s Gila District received excellent news last week.
The BLM announced that the Aravaipa Veterans Fire Crew received certification as an Interagency Hotshot Crew. The group is the only BLM-funded hotshot crew in Arizona and only one of two BLM IHC’s in the country that focus on recruiting veterans.
“We’re proud of the Aravaipa Crew’s accomplishments and the continued efforts to develop a work force of veterans,” Gila District Manager Scott Feldhausen said in a release by the bureau. “This hardworking and highly skilled crew is now a part of the elite fire resources available to fight fires not only in Arizona, but nationally and abroad.”
The Aravaipa Veterans Interagency Hotshot Crew began the certification process in 2016 at the behest of the Arizona BLM fire organization. Its work toward achieving certification is the result of multiple deployments across the Western United States.
“The Aravaipa Veterans IHC will provide an opportunity for veterans to work in a team environment and build skills and experience,” the BLM wrote. “Team members will also learn about opportunities to work for and become competitive for employment with the federal government in other natural resource arenas.”
More information about the group can be found online at https://www.blm.gov/arizona/fire/aravaipa-crew.