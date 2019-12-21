CLIFTON — It’s the season for giving and generosity, and the American Red Cross needs the public’s generosity this time of year especially.
The Town of Clifton will ring in its first blood drive of the year on Jan. 14, from noon to 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion according to a schedule provided by the American Red Cross.
The holiday season sees a sharp increase in demand for blood and plasma as Americans across the country travel, often times in dangerous weather, to be with their families.
The supply can often fall short of the demand according to the Red Cross.
“Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others,” Red Cross officials said.
There are other opportunities to give blood in the area around the same time frame. Thatcher will have its blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Thatcher VFW post, and Safford on Jan. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Manor House convention center.
For more information visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/.