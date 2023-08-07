BMX troupe to perform at Duncan Library Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stuntmasters, a professional BMX troupe, will perform 2 p.m. Thursday at the Duncan Public Library on Highway 75.Librarian Karen Soohy said the library has secured grant funding to stage a monthly series of performance events. The Stuntmasters show is the first of these events, she said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Libraries Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Stories Clifton to celebrate 150th anniversary with big bash Local Korean War vet recalled on 70th anniversary of armistice Morenci native Nick Tellez announces run for Legislature Campbell Fire downgraded, expected to be resolved soon Area of disastrous Bear Wallow Fire is ablaze again Morenci 9 Vietnam vet highlights Morenci July 4 Banner heralds memorial dedication, reappearance of 'Freedom Burgers'
