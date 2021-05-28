The Boggy Creek Fire continues to burn in the scar of the Wallow Fire roughly 15 miles southwest of Alpine.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, 55 firefighters are working on the fire, which has burned roughly 3,000 acres and is 35% contained.
The fire was caused by a lightning strike on Sunday.
Crews were successful holding containment lines Thursday and will continue to mop up and monitor today.
According to a news release, fire managers will begin to downsize the amount of personnel on the fire Friday afternoon. Remaining crews will patrol the area as the heavy dead and down logs consume and put up smoke. There will continue to be a presence on the fire throughout the weekend and crews will be available to respond to any new starts.
Smoke from the fire may impact Alpine, Nutrioso, and Springerville. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to search for current smoke information.