LORDSBURG, N.M. — Border Patrol Agents, working in southern New Mexico, disrupted a smuggling attempt, while agents in El Paso, Texas, identified a criminal attempting to illegally enter undetected.
During the late hours of Oct. 29, Ysleta Border Patrol Station Agents arrested a subject attempting to illegally enter the United States undetected east of the Ysleta Port of Entry. At the Ysleta Border Patrol Station, records checks revealed that Rafael Avalos Salazar, a Mexican National, was convicted of sexual assault in Utah in July of 2002 and sentenced to 1-15 years. Avalos Salazar will be remanded to the El Paso County Detention Facility to await prosecution.
In a separate incident just after 7 p.m. Oct. 30, detection technology in the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station area of responsibility identified a subject carrying large bundles. Lordsburg Station Border Patrol Agents responded, and after several hours, agents located five burlap bundles of marijuana, but no subjects in the area.
The total weight of the marijuana seized was approximately 234 pounds.
The bundles of marijuana were transported to the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station and were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.