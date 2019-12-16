Boys and Girls Club: a safe, positive alternative

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gila Valley is a place where all young people — especially, those who need us the most — may learn, play and grow in a positive environment.
The club’s after-school and summer programming also serves as an essential link between education and youth development.
The goal of the after-school programming is to deter illiteracy and to enhance the educational opportunities of club members. The daily Power Hour Program provides each club member one full hour of supervised homework facilitated by club staff.
The club also offers tutoring for any children requiring further assistance with math, reading comprehension and writing. As a result, the grades and study habits of club members have dramatically improved simply because they have a structured setting to complete school work.
At the end of the school year, the focus remains on the wellbeing, development, and growth of club members. Summer programming includes field trips, swimming and other fun group activities for each age group.
Every week throughout the summer also focuses on a theme (i.e. outdoors, animals, super-heroes, etc.) to draw new interests for club members while ensuring a fun and meaningful learning experience.
The club also introduces the members to civic-related services, along with other volunteering opportunities to familiarize themselves with the local community.
Other year-round programs provided to club members include:
• S.T.E.M.
• LEGO Robotics
• Pre-teen and adolescent development programming, including Smart Girls and Passport to Manhood
• Triple Play, which is the organization’s first comprehensive health and wellness program
The Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley is a charitable service organization and requires ongoing funding. As a nonprofit, it relies on donations and grants to continue helping the young people of the Gila Valley.
Support will help provide local youth with a positive and enriching experience while assisting with their developmental needs and influencing a productive path towards their success.
The Boys & Girls Club of The Gila Valley is one of the eight nonprofit organizations that make up the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition. Donations to a qualified charitable organization can be claimed on one’s Arizona tax filing, up to $400 for individuals and up to $800 for couples filing jointly. For every dollar contributed, the donor’s Arizona tax liability is reduced by a dollar.
The Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition is being administered by Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and includes Tooth B.U.D.D.S., Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, SEACUS Meals on Wheels, Graham County Rehabilitation Center, Mt. Graham Safehouse, Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry and Canyonlands Healthcare.
To learn more or to donate go to https://grahamgreenleetcc.org/.