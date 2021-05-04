If you’ve got a hankering to get out of your house and you want to support budding artists, The Art Depot has just the thing.
On Saturday at noon, the Depot is hosting the Scholarship Student Exhibition.
At least three of nine artists who have applied for two $500 scholarships, the Amber Reyes Memorial Art Scholarship and the Mollie Caught Memorial Culinary Scholarship, will be showing their works, said Barbara Ahmann, Art Depot president.
Reyes was a 26-year-old wife, mother and Morenci artist who taught art and Sunday school. She lost her life to a brain aneurism in February 2020. Caught was a long-time teacher and Duncan resident who died of cancer, Ahmann said.
Members of The Art Depot are determined to get more teenagers involved in the arts and offering scholarships is one way to do that, Ahmann said. The scholarships will be awarded graduation night, May 20.
Nine students applied for the scholarships this year and the hope is that number will continue to grow in years to come, she said. To qualify students must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, plan to further their education and submit letters of recognition.
“We’re trying to encourage the arts among young people. I think it’s vitally important. It is at any time, but particularly now, with all that we’ve gone through, with this COVID-19 world-wide people need to express themselves and and get reconnected,” Ahmann said. “I think this this show is intended to do that because we’ve been so isolated and this is a good constructive way for the art community here to reach out to the students and let them know that there is a future in art.”
Last month, The Art Depot had dreams of creating a 12 foot by 15 foot mural inside the depot using photos of people singing or dancing. Participants were invited to either submit their own photos or to show up to photo shoots at the Depot on three particular dates. Ahmann said that, unfortunately, only one person submitted their photo.
She and her colleagues aren’t giving up, however, they remain committed to celebrating the arts, she said.
In fact, this summer young people will have an opportunity to visit with drummers and hip-hop dancers who have been invited to the Depot, although no firm dates have been set yet.