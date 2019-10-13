SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests should be finishing up a prescribed burn operation in the Black Mesa Ranger District this week.
The ANSF began conducting a burn operation in the Nagel Forest Health Prescribed Burn area on Oct. 7, according to a release from the district. Pending good weather, the service said the burn should reach 2,636 acres in total. Crews will remain on scene until the fire no longer threatens to extend beyond the prescribed burn area.
This burn operation is a joint project between the U.S. Forest Service, the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to maintain a habitat frequented by the Rocky Mountain elk and other wildlife.
“Prescribed burning provides many benefits and is essential to maintaining healthy forest ecosystems,” the ASNF wrote. “This prescribed fire is a follow up to previous mechanical treatments within parts of the unit. It provides habitat diversity, recycles plant nutrients into the soil and encourages new growth for a variety of plants used by wildlife and livestock. Prescribed burning of forest ground fuels also reduces the threat of large scale wildfire impacts to private land.”
For more information contact the Black Mesa Ranger District at 928-535-7300 or contact the Forest Supervisor’s Office at 928-333-6280.