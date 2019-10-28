SHOW LOW—The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests issued a release for a prescribed burn in the Lakeside district this week.
The burn area in question was part of the 2002 Rodeo-Chediski fire and is listed as being roughly one mile south of SR 260, according to the USDA.
“Lakeside Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Morgan Tank Unit, west of Show Low. Total acres for the unit are 2,066 acres and will be divided into smaller units to minimize smoke impacts,” they wrote. “This prescribed burn will start Oct.29 and continue to Saturday, Nov. 2 as weather conditions allow, and will continue until the project is complete.”
The purpose of the burn, according to the Forest Service, is to protect the communities of Show Low and Linden from wildfires that could start in the region to the southwest. The service issued its standard warning for motorists to be cautious if in the area near the burn, with the increased prevalence of smoke and fire crews.