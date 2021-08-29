Interim Duncan Town Manager Philip Cushman began his first week on the job Aug. 23. He had a busy week, hiring new staff, hosting his first council meeting and learning about the community through council members, council critics, veterans, business owners and other residents. He sat down Saturday for more than an hour to chat with The Copper Era's editor Kim Smith. Some answers have been edited for brevity's sake.
Q: You've served as interim manager before, were they under similar circumstances?
A: Yes under similar circumstances, a lot of it with financial management. Just like in Anna Karenina, all happy towns are alike, but all unhappy towns are unhappy in their own particular way. It's really hard to compare, each of them have their different problems. When you look at the perspective of financial mismanagement, on the low end it's ignorance, negligence, clumsiness, people filed the wrong paperwork on the wrong form to, on the other end of the spectrum, fraud and everything else. We're not sure where our particular situation is and that's why we requested the risk pool to do an investigation to see where we're at and from there the council can then say 'OK, this is what we're going to do,' institute new policies and things like that.
Q: When you were approached to take on this task, what made you say yes?
A: Well, because it's a small town in rural Arizona and I'm from Quartzsite, Arizona, small town. I feel in many cases small towns don't get the benefit of good professional advice and service, frankly because it's expensive. The reason I can do this is I'm a retired Marine and it's like what they say, if you like what you're doing you never have to work a day in your life. And the fact I get to meet really good people in old Arizona that's going to disappear. Talking to the old families around here, that's a lot of fun.
Q: How much did you know about the situation before you arrived? Did they forward you (financial adviser) Patricia Walker's report?
A: I know Patricia. I've worked with her in the past. If they say 'Who would you want to have on your dream team to do things,' Patricia is one of those people. I was pleasantly surprised, like Oh, wow that's good because you know everything is going to be done right, professionally, it's going to be objective and she's going to be impartial. I knew very little. I just heard wave-top things and then when I got here I was able to read things in detail and hear some of the counter-arguments.
Q: Any surprises in terms of the extent of the finances?
A: Patricia was doing a high-level look and what normally happens in these sort of finance things is that you really just hit the tip of the iceberg and as you dig you start to discover more things. Obviously I can't discuss the details of those because it's under investigation, but when that investigation comes out the depth and magnitude of what we discovered will come out.
Q: You've met some people in your six days here, what are you hearing?
A: I think the larger issue in the community that I've seen so far is just the lack of communication. People didn't know what was going on and when you go through a long period of time of not knowing of what's going on and asking questions and not getting answers, people start to blame to blame other people. It just gets into a vicious, vicious circle. What I like to do is bring contending ideas together and look at the common ground. Do we all love Duncan? Good. That's about 99% of it. Then let's see where we disagree.
I'm actually comfortable with dissent. I think it's valuable for discourse because when everybody is saying the same thing that's when you really need to be worried. It's like 'Whoa, what are we not thinking of?' But again, that may not change your mind, but what it really helps you do is 'Have you thought through this policy enough that there's enough to agree?' I'm more of a consensus builder than 'OK, we've got a simple majority, let's move out.' Where a lot of people dissent here comes back to the lack of transparency in their government. They don't know what's going on. At least while I'm here, we'll get more of the information out so people can digest it, think about it and then advise their council of where they are on the issues.
I especially make a point to talk to the people who are critical of the council so they understand that I'm here to serve the community and I want to try to get people to at least achieve détente.
Q: What would you like to tell the residents about the seriousness of the situation?
A: We're finding more problems, but we know what our financial position is, we've put in new financial management cost controls and from this week on, we are confident that things are being done right. We've got new staff that's going to be starting training next week. These are go-getters, they've handled money throughout the community in different contexts, they've worked for schools and they're football moms, so we know they're going to be efficient with their time...
Q: Tell me about your first day. Did you come in at 8 o'clock with a predetermined set of goals?
A: I didn't come in at 8 o'clock in the morning. What I did at 8 o'clock was I went to go have breakfast with public works, the three remaining members of staff. I sat down with them and asked them what was going on. I reassured them that they're going to have a job and I gave them the authorities they need to continue doing their work. I think that's important because the people you have are the ones that'll get you through the crisis.
Q: What happened next?
A: Then I came in here and just did an assessment. I looked around and said 'OK'. A lot of it was unacceptable from a presentation deal. It was unsanitary, it was unsafe conditions in Town Hall. We were looking for paper for a lot of days out here. Nobody knew where any paper was and we were almost going to drive to Safford to get some paper and we found 12 boxes stuck back in a room buried under stuff. We were just trying to find things. We had members of the community volunteer to help and the whole reason the council chambers are spic and span and spotless is Earl (Huffman) spent four whole days cleaning it up. He's a real hero. He found the refrigerator that hadn't been opened and had rotten stuff in it....This a temple of democracy and there should be a level of decorum and dignity when you come into these halls and that's what I wanted to convey for our first meeting.
Q: How did you come to hire the staff you hired?
A: It came from two directions. One is the people I talked with in the community who said 'You should hire...you should do this, you should do that and here's why' and then serendipitously I found a pile of resumes and I started looking at them.
Q: Please explain your decision to temporarily re-hire former Town Clerk Cindy Nichols. As you heard at the meeting Thursday, some expressed concern because she was in place during the time frame being investigated.
A: This is one of the things that values-based leaders do sometimes. Sometimes you have to roll the dice and take the risk. I've been an executive level leader for over a quarter of a century. I've dealt with a lot of different people, actually it's been almost 30 years now. You can look into somebody's eyes and you can get a general idea, is this a straight shooter or not, is this somebody you trust, is this somebody that's going to get you through this situation? Are you correct 100% of the time? No. But, Hemingway looked at this issue about trusting people and he really wrangled with it. He wrote about it. He said 'You know after all of this time, I've only found one sure way to know if I can trust somebody or not and that's to give them the benefit of the doubt and trust them until they show you otherwise.'... I'll tell anybody, 'Stop blaming council for Cindy being in the office, blame me.'
Q: Four members of the council are spending this week at the League of Arizona Cities and Towns annual conference. You're staying behind, right?
A: I need to be here to make sure the payroll gets through, make sure the new employees get on track, so that I'm here available for questions on stuff they might want to do. They need every assurance they're doing the right thing. Mostly it's being here to make sure nobody picks on the staff. I take that very seriously. Pick on me, don't pick on staff, they're trying to do the best they can. So payroll and starting on getting our SOPs on track, getting procedures, getting more things cleaned up, more presentable, going through the files, finding where things are at, doing inventories on everything. I found a whole stack of titles for our vehicles. I've found that the town owns a bunch of land that has been given to them. I need to figure out where that land is and what it is. We also have to ratify a lot of contracts with a lot of our tenants, like the tattoo parlor and the bakery.
Q: What is your management personality?
A: I'm a guy that believes you get good people and you get the hell out of the way. Nobody knows the roads better than (Public Works Director) J.T. (Maher) so who am I to tell him what roads have priorities? All I care about is that the roads are being taken care of. If you get too much in the weeds about that you're not doing your job at the management level because you've got to be able to see the big picture. Drill down when you need to, but get back out so you can focus on something else. It's like the subtle art of spinning all of the plates. If you spend too much time spinning one plate too much all of the others are going to fall of their poles.
I like to have an open door so that anybody in the community that wants to meet with the town manager should get that opportunity. When somebody needs their government's help, that shouldn't change our routine. That's why we're here. That's why people pay their tax dollars, for us to help them... I also want to be careful that I don't step in the way of our elected officials because that's really where people should be going with their problems. The chain of command works both ways and people need to realize at the end of the day I work for council and the council directs me and their priorities are what I need to work on.
Q: Where is the town on the search for a new town manager?
A: The committee met this week and we're taking a look at things. That search can be, who knows how long? I'll tell you though that when you get your town squared away it's going to be much easier to find somebody than when you have a lot of problems. It can be anywhere from three to six months. It can be a year. The important thing is the council will have to say no to the bad so they can say yes to the best. It's the most important decision a council can make because from that that's where the town is going. It's very easy to criticize my predecessor on how he did things, but again, until you've sat in that position be careful in your criticism. It's a tough job. You've got a lot of pressures and you're alone at the top, you can't confide in a lot of people about your personal issues, your doubts and insecurities. That's where you have to have a good pool of mentors and colleagues in other areas. It's tough being the boss, especially when the buck stops with you and all of those responsibilities and you have to decide between competing elements. I feel for John (Basteen) and what he's been through. I've been in that position, so I know what can happen. But, it is what it is and the investigation will roll it all out.
Q: What's happening with animal control?
A: We haven't discussed that yet, I'm still waiting to speak with the county manager, he's on vacation right now. I'll meet with him when he gets back. I don't have the capability to do that so we're going to have to work with the county to take on that responsibility.
Q: Any changes with the public works department, like water and trash services?
A: I'm talking with J.T. about possibly hiring more part-time help... I'm going to let him figure out where he wants to employ his people. I have some ideas, but I want to hear from him what his priorities are. That's important.
Q: What else should the citizens of Duncan know?
A: They should know their council really does have their best interests in mind. I've worked with a lot of councils and boards. I've served on a lot of elected boards and there are very few other councils that I have seen that care about this community to such a point that they will take the time from their busy day and whatever they are doing to come to Town Hall and make sure their town is still going, that people are still being served with dignity and respect. You guys are really lucky, so lucky to have a council like that. I'm not kissing ass. That's a fair and objective statement. I'm in a position I can choose who I work for. If my boss has a different ethical calculation that I don't approve of I'm not going to stick around. From what I've seen in my individual conversations is that they really care about the community and that is hard to fake. That's really hard to fake.