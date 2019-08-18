CLIFTON — Copper is the lifeblood of Greenlee and Graham counties, and artists who can find a way to incorporate the commodity into their artwork are encouraged to show at the seventh annual Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala.
The Colors of Copper show will take place Nov. 1-2, at the Galleria Coronado on Chase Creek Street in Clifton.
Artists are not limited to just painting, work can be submitted in:
• Painting
• Sculpture
• Ceramics
• Woods
• Fabrics
• Photography
• Mixed Media
Two-dimensional work can be no larger than 6-feet by 6-feet, while three-dimensional work can weigh no more than 100 pounds. Artists are limited to three entries.
All artwork must be original, be ready for display including any special hardware requirements, must be for sale and remain on display throughout the event, and must contain some aspect of copper in color, concept, material or other quality. The maximum sales price per piece is $1,500 and there is a 25-percent gallery commission.
The deadline to enter is Sept. 20 and artists selected to show will be notified by e-mail Sept. 25. Entries must be delivered to the gallery between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23.
The exhibit will open at noon Nov. 1 and prizes to winning artists will be awarded that day at 5 p.m.
Participating vineyards are Zapara Vineyard and Winery, of Willcox, and Sonoita Vineyards.
To enter, go to www.colorsofcopper.com.