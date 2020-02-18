MORENCI — The Morenci Unified School District hosted the 2020 Greenlee County Spelling Bee last week, and it’s students rose to the top.
MUSD seventh-grade students Isabella Campbell and Bryant Figuroa claimed victory for first and second place, respectively, with fellow Morenci alum Lily Kindle grabbing third.
Campbell advances to the Arizona State Spelling Bee in March, where she will represent the county against the state’s best and brightest.
It’s a repeat victory for Campbell who captured first-place in 2017, with Kryzzia Cortez of Morenci in second that year. Campbell placed second in 2018, swapping places with Cortez, and second again in 2019.
With the 2020 result, Campbell has earned top marks in spelling for every year of her elementary school career.
“I feel very good about it,” Campbell said of her win last week. “Even though the times I didn’t win, I was happy for my fellow classmates. It was a great honor to win again. I’m thankful for my parents who helped me study and prepare.”