31 cases of flu in Greenlee, 210 in Graham

CLIFTON — The overwhelming majority of flu cases in Greenlee County are hitting school-aged children.
That’s according to the latest report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
There are 31 confirmed cases of flu in Greenlee County through Dec. 28, 2019, and 58 percent of the cases are in children ages 5 to 18 years old.
The next largest age group impacted by flu is 19 to 49 year olds, at 23 percent, with 13 percent impacted children 4 and younger, and 6 percent of the cases in those 65 and older.
Graham County is dealing with 210 confirmed cases of flu through Dec. 28 and, just like in Greenlee, 58 percent of the cases are in school-aged children 5 to 18 years old. Twenty percent of the Graham cases are in adults 19 to 49 years old, 15 percent in children 4 and younger, 4 percent in adults 50 to 64 and 3 percent in adults 65 and older.
Statewide, there have been 6,816 confirmed cases of flu through Dec. 28, with 41 percent in school-aged children.
Sixty percent of the cases in Greenlee County are Influenza Type B, while 20 percent at Influenza Type A H1N1 and 20 percent Type A H3. In Graham, all cases thus far have been Influenza Type B.
In both counties, the overwhelming majority of cases were reported the week of Dec. 16.