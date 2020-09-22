Greenlee County can kiss goodbye at least $30,000 for every resident who doesn't fill out their 2020 U.S. Census.
That's right. For every person who fills out the Census, Greenlee County will receive roughly $3,000 a year for 10 years from the federal government, said Greenlee County Economic Development Coordinator Akos Kovach.
However, as of Tuesday, only four out of every six county residents has filled out the Census and the deadline is Sept. 30.
Why should you care?
Because that money helps pay for such things as Meals on Wheels, the Head Start education/nutrition program for children, roads, bridges and parks. It also helps fund housing and utility assistance programs, first responders and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Office in Duncan. The Census also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
During a recent food distribution event, a woman was asked if she had filled out the Census and they learned she lived in a household of nine people. If she filled out the Census, that would translate into $270,000, Kovach said.
"That's a big deal," he said. "That's a food program for a school for a year. Look at the Duncan lunch program. Sometimes those children don't get the benefit of a warm lunch or any kind of a lunch except through the school system. During the pandemic when the schools were closed, the food program went on and a lot of that funding came from federal and state money."
Legally, residents are required to fill out the Census, but Kovach said some people don't seem to care.
"They tell you to your face is 'It's not your business,'" Kovach said.
Some people believe the government is too intrusive and invasive and others don't trust what the government will do with the information, Kovach said.
However, the questions asked are general in nature and the information is not shared with any other agencies, he said.
The county needs as much help as possible to see to the needs of its citizens, Kovach said.
"Let's roll up our sleeves and get to work together. I don't care if you're red or blue or the color of your skin. I don't care about any of that, I care about what's the best thing for the county, which translates into what's the best thing for our state, which translates into what's the best thing for our nation," he said.
Kovach doesn't believe COVID-19 is a legitimate excuse, at least locally. Even if people are self-quarantining, they likely have access to their phones and computers, he said. And while Census workers couldn't go door-to-door for a while, now that they are out there, they are still having trouble getting people to answer the door, let alone fill out the Census.
While a friendly competition between Duncan, Morenci and Clifton was created for bragging rights, it didn't result in a significant upswing in participants, Kovach said. Nor have the giveaways - T-shirts, notepads, engraved pencils and magnets.
Still, Kovach is hoping people will come through during this last week.
"If they're going to do it, I implore them to do it," Kovach said. "It would make them a hero instead of a zero. We don't need any more zeroes. We have enough zeros already and it's very sad."
Fill out the Census online by visiting my2020census.gov or Fill out the Census over the phone by calling: 844-330-2020