Preliminary 2020 U.S. Census Bureau figures show Greenlee County grew by more than 1,100 people or 13.3% since 2010.
Akos Kovach, a member of the Greenlee County Census committee, said that while the figures show Duncan lost two residents over the 10-year period, Clifton gained 622 residents and unincorporated Greenlee County gained 506 residents.
According to the Census, the county went from 8,437 to 9,563.
Kovach said he has mixed emotions about the results. While it’s great news that Greenlee County gained residents when most counties under 10,000 actually lost residents, he and other members of the Census committee were hoping the numbers would show the county had exceeded 10,000.
In fact, modeling done by the Arizona Department of Economic Security showed the county does have over 10,000 people.
“Quite a few people, whether it was the pandemic or whatever else, didn’t want to participate and they didn’t,” Kovach said. “So, we’re not where we had hoped.”
Areas that have in excess of 10,000 residents tend to get more federal grants, Kovach said.
“Funding sources look where they can get the best bang for their buck,” he explained.
Those who gathered Census figures worked hard and received a great many compliments from those in charge of the Census, Kovach said.
Kovach attributed the growth, at least partially, to people moving into Clifton to restore older homes and to folks in the York Valley who are building new homes and setting up manufactured housing.
Clifton Mayor Luis Montoya pointed out that Freeport-McMoRan built several hundred homes in three phases during the 10-year period.
“As the mine shifted, the housing shifted into Clifton zip code,” Montoya said. “Of course we’re happy now that it’s been made official.”
Graham County grew by 3.5%. The towns of Pima and Thatcher grew by 19% and 7.5%, respectively, while Safford grew 5.9%. While the San Carlos Reservation increased in population by 1.8%, the Fort Thomas Census Designated Place lost 14.7% of its residents.