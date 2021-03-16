Editor’s note: The Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition wants to remind people that if they make donations to the non-profit members of the coalition between now and April 15 they qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on tax owed in 2020 Arizona state income tax returns. Individuals may receive up to a $400 credit and couples filing jointly may receive up to an $800 credit. Below is a story about just one of the non-profits that is a member of the coalition. Keep watching for future articles on other non-profits.
CHAP Corporation, a.k.a., CHAP Ministries, is a qualifying non-profit with the Arizona Department of Revenue, enabling you to receive, dollar-for-dollar, up to $800 credit for joint returns on your 2020 tax returns.
CHAP operates the only homeless shelters in Graham & Greenlee counties. In 2020, we provided 4,607 bed nights to the homeless in our community.
The life skills training we have provided has helped 30 families, who were once homeless, purchase their own homes.
Since the opening of our homeless shelters in 2006, CHAP has helped over 200 families move from homelessness to self-sufficiency. Unlike most homeless shelters funded by the federal government, CHAP holds a high accountability standard for its residents in our homeless shelters.
Those without employment, yet capable of working, are required to spend a minimum of 20 hrs./week seeking employment, along with performing a minimum of 20 hrs./week of community service work. Once employed, they are required to maintain full-time employment. These requirements screen out those who expect hand-outs and have an entitlement mentality, with no desire to change. Because of our accountability requirements, residents more quickly become independent, rather than staying dependent on CHAP or government programs.
In 2020, CHAP provided 225 Christmas gifts plus 175 birthday gifts to seniors in long-term care facilities, group homes and home care.
Donations can be made online at www.chapministries.com or sent to CHAP Ministries, 2417 E. US Hwy. 70, Safford, AZ 85546.
CHAP is a Member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition (GGTCC). Your Donations can also be received by them at www.grahamgreenleetcc.org
The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation and can be reached at 520-439-0595. Thank you for supporting CHAP Ministries.
Everything we do is a direct result of the generosity of our Community. Questions? Call Greg St. Hilaire @ 928-792-3100