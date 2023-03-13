This Chase Creek bridge on Frisco Avenue is due for replacement, with work possibly to start this fall. Some repairs took place in 2021. The bridge is more than 100 years old. It was originally made of wooden planks and was covered with asphalt several years later. Engineers have determined the bridge is in poor condition. Frisco Avenue leads to the popular and much-used North Clifton RV Park. The route eventually leads to a dirt road used by locals for fishing trips and picnics as it climbs its way parallel to the San Francisco River. It is one of only four Arizona rivers that flows year-round.
A bridge that has spanned Chase Creek for more than a century is being replaced with a modern structure. The work will be a combined effort of the Arizona Department of Transportation and the town of Clifton.
The Town Manager Rudy Perez said the biggest question at this point is whether the town will be able to come up with the money for its share of the project before the end of this fiscal year, which ends June 30, or sometime in the next.
The Clifton Town Council at its March 9 meeting voted to table action to enter into a partnership with ADOT to replace the structure on Frisco Avenue. The total cost will be at least a little more than $1 million. The town’s share of the cost will be an estimated $422,029. Perez said Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO) has committed $150,000 toward that share but is exploring whether the it can kick in an additional $100,000. Perez said the town is awaiting the answer before determining how to proceed.
Two years ago an engineering study by Jacobs Engineering on behalf of ADOT determined that the bridge, which connects north clifton to 191, is structurally deficient.
At present there is a sign on the bridge posting the weight limit of vehicles at 10 tons. It supports large recreational vehicles and loaded dump trucks.
Depending on funding, work on the bridge project may begin this fall, Perez said. The project will involve soliciting construction bids. Construction will involve creating a traffic detour to gain access to and from North Clifton. Perez said the town is involved in negotiations with Freeport McMoran Inc. to create the detour on FMI property.
The narrow two-lane bridge on Frisco Avenue is located at the confluence of Chase Creek and the San Francisco River It was built in 1901. Railings on the bridge and an adjacent walkway date from the early 1900s. Each railing and joints have round knob-like endings that were common in that time period, according to writings of late Greenlee County historian Al Fernandez.
The bridge surface was originally covered by thick wooden planks, Fernandez said. Over the years, perhaps in the 1940s, the bridge was surfaced with asphalt. Today it is covered with asphalt that is badly cracked and deteriorating.
Frisco Avenue was in the past a heavily used roadway. It provided access to the then-thriving residential areas of North Clifton and Okie Town. That came to an abrupt halt in the wake of the devastating Oct. 1, 1983, flood. It badly damaged or destroyed most of the homes in both locations.
All remaining structures in the flood plain were leveled and removed as part of an Army Corps of Engineers flood control project.
Frisco Avenue does lead to the North Clifton RV Park that was established as part of the project. It sees a great deal of use. User fees are charged and become income for the town to pay for the park’s upkeep. The road also leads to the Polly Rosenbaum Bridge. From there it becomes a dirt road that runs upriver and provides access to ranches and an undeveloped recreation area where locals go fishing, have picnics and swim in the river.
Fernandez noted a very interesting aspect to the walkway adjacent to the bridge. It is made of railroad ties that are extremely deteriorated. He said it was originally part of a small railroad built in the early 1900s by Clifton entrepreneur Dell Potter. The rails only extended a mile or two at most.
Fernandez said the rails were long ago removed from what today is a walkway. However, the ties are in such bad condition that it would not be safe for anyone to walk across them.
Whether removal or replacement of the walkway will occur is unknown.