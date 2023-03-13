Chase Creek Bridge

This Chase Creek bridge on Frisco Avenue is due for replacement, with work possibly to start this fall. Some repairs took place in 2021. The bridge is more than 100 years old. It was originally made of wooden planks and was covered with asphalt several years later. Engineers have determined the bridge is in poor condition. Frisco Avenue leads to the popular and much-used North Clifton RV Park. The route eventually leads to a dirt road used by locals for fishing trips and picnics as it climbs its way parallel to the San Francisco River. It is one of only four Arizona rivers that flows year-round.

 PHOTO WALT MARES

A bridge that has spanned Chase Creek for more than a century is being replaced with a modern structure. The work will be a combined effort of the Arizona Department of Transportation and the town of Clifton.

The Town Manager Rudy Perez said the biggest question at this point is whether the town will be able to come up with the money for its share of the project before the end of this fiscal year, which ends June 30, or sometime in the next.

