CLIFTON — Through the fall and moving into winter, the normally quiet downtown is trading up for some exciting community events on Chase Creek Street.
Things kick off Halloween with a new event being organized by the owners of Blessed & Obsessed Boutique and Studio 223.
“We have joined together to bring something to the community on Halloween,” said Alicia Goodwin, co-owner of the Blessed & Obsessed Boutique.
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a block party that will have food, movies and other exciting events for the whole family. The street will also be hosting a zipline courtesy of Freeport-McMoRan.
“Everything is free,” Goodwin said.
The event fills a hole left by the haunted house at the Train Depot, which organizers confirmed would not be returning this year.
The Halloween event will be followed a few days later by the Fall Festival Craft Fair on Nov. 2. MHS-CHS Alumni Association member Bette Antonson said that the event would be moving from the Clifton Train Depot to Chase Creek because of its burgeoning size.
“We’ve grown successfully for four years now,” she said. “We wanted to make it a celebration of Clifton.”
The event, which raises funds to make scholarships available for local students, will have synergy with The Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala, at Galleria Coronado, which will be taking place Nov. 1-2. Antonson expects the combined event to draw upward of 600 people.
Things then move into December with the return of the Festival of Lights on Chase Creek.