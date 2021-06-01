If you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, you might want to hold off for awhile unless you’re willing to pay through the nose.
New vehicles can have up to 100 semiconductor chips on board and thanks to the pandemic, there is a huge shortage of them that is expected to last for the next several months.
The chips are used in components from touch screens to transmissions.
Automotive News conducted a survey of automakers and suppliers last month and according to the survey, 93 percent of respondents said that they think the chip shortage will have a severe impact on the auto industry.
More than half said they get their chips from outside the U.S., and 55 percent are looking for alternative chip sources.
In the Gila Valley and elsewhere, the shortage means there are far fewer new vehicles to be had and the price of both used and new vehicles is far higher than normal.
Tim Graham, owner of Graham Motor Company, said that normally franchise dealers send the cars they’ve accepted as trade to auction where independent dealers like him buy them.
Since so few new cars are available, franchise dealers aren’t taking in as many trades which means fewer cars available at auction. As a result, used car prices have increased 20 to 25%, Graham said.
His inventory is currently 50% of normal because he doesn’t want to be stuck with a lot of used cars he paid extra for once new cars start coming available, Graham said.
“I’m keeping my inventory low and only buying cars I know I can turn quickly,” Graham said. “
Terry Johnson, owner of Johnson Motors, sells new and used cars. He’s got the lowest inventory he’s had since the company was formed in 1976.
“I’m holding off on auctions because the prices have increased so significantly,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to overpay for a vehicle because then I’d have to pass the cost off to customers.”
If at all possible, Johnson recommends people wait to replace their vehicle so they can avoid the abnormally high prices or settling for a vehicle they may not actually like or want.
Here recently the number of new cars available is starting to increase, Johnson said. He received five new Nissans this week and will be getting six new GMCs next week. He expects to see more cars available next month and June.
Kip Kempton, owner of Kempton Chevrolet, said he doesn’t expect to see things to return to normal until the end of the year.
Although he normally has 50 new vehicles and 150 used vehicles on his lot, he now has about 15 new vehicles and 90 used vehicles, he said.
“This is new territory for me, I’ve never seen this,” Kempton said.
Because finding new vehicles to sell is difficult, Kempton said he is only selling to previous customers right now. He is also working hard to keep his prices reasonable.
Kempton said he recently saw a Chevy LTZ crew cab diesel with under 5,000 miles on it sell for $80,000 at auction when the dealer price is normally $70,000.