CLIFTON — It’s that time of year again: all districts on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are selling Christmas tree permits.
A permit may be obtained from any one of the district offices on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests or by mail. The cost of one Christmas tree permit is $15.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit by mail, include a check or money order and a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Make the check or money order payable to USDA Forest Service. If purchasing one permit, include the current postage fee of 55 cents. For each additional permit, increase the postage by 55 cents and send to:
Clifton Ranger District, Attention: Front Desk, 397240 AZ 75, Duncan, AZ 85534
The returned self-addressed envelope will include the permit, tree tag, cutting instructions and a map of the authorized cutting areas.
Carry the permit and place the tree tag on the tree as soon as it has been cut. Cut only the tree species specified on the permit, and only cut in the area designated on the permit and map. The sale of Christmas tree permits began Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 24. There are no refunds.
An armload of green branches for decorations may be taken along with a tree as part of this permit. These may be found where timber has recently been logged. Also, feel welcome to pick up pine cones for decorations.