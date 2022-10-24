Civility in elections declining as political polarization rises, but there may be hope

Arizona gubernatorial Republican candidate Kari Lake, left, has called Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs a coward for declining to debate her, and Hobbs has called Lake a conspiracy theorist for her denial of the 2020 election. Experts say civility is declining as political polarization is rising.

 COURTESY PHOTOS

PHOENIX — From Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake calling opponent Katie Hobbs a coward to Hobbs calling Lake a conspiracy theorist, civility in political discourse doesn’t appear to be a priority this Arizona election cycle.

The polarization of American politics is a national trend that’s played out over half a century. According to the Pew Research Center, Democrats in Congress have moved more liberal in their voting since the 1970s, while Republicans have shifted significantly more conservative in their voting.

