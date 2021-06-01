Morenci High School
Editor’s Note: This is a continuation of the list that ran May 26.
Jadyn Aguilera: Jaim’ee Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Science National Honor Society Scholarship
Franciso Araiza: Morenci Lions Club
Nicole Barnett: Sumitomo Mining Mineral Company Scholarship, Deborah Armbrust Memorial Scholarship, Morenci Lions Club, ASU Mary Lou Fulton Scholarship
Isabella Benavidez: ASU New American University Dean’s Award
Alia Camacho: Coty Denogean Memorial Scholarship, Clifton Hill Climb Queen and Runner Up, Greenlee County 4-H Leader’s Council Scholarship, Quill and Scroll Scholarship
Steven Shawn Michael Chavez: Tom Powers Family “All Wildcat” Scholarship Award, Morenci Lions Club
Diana Church: Art Depot Amber Reyes Memorial Scholarship, MHS Tri-M Modern Music Masters Society Scholarship
Alaina Ciriello: Sumitomo Mining Mineral Company Scholarship, Morenci Lions Club,
Jadah Cortez: Valley Telephone Cooperative Foundation Scholarship, ASU New American University President’s Award, U.S. Naval Academy Appointment Unlimited Scholarship, Science National Honor Society Scholarship, MHS Tri-M Modern Music Masters Society Scholarship
Elicia Esquivel: MHS Paw Express Scholarship
Candace Forgach-Aguilar: Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Scholarship, MHS Student Council Scholarship
Carly Hicks: MHS Paw Express Scholarship
Hunter Lindsey: Albert & Nellie Calderon Memorial Scholarship, Jaim’ee Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Greenlee County Junior Livestock Association Scholarship, Tony Boling Memorial, Greenlee County Cattle Growers Freddie Fritz Memorial Scholarship, MHS Tri-M Modern Music Masters Society Scholarship
Tiana Lucero: Eastern Arizona Cheer Scholarship
Destanee Marquez: Andrew Gurtler Memorial Scholarship
Angelique Martinez: Copper Cat Scholarship
Maddux Martinez: Heavy Equipment Machinery Scholarship, Coty Denogean Memorial Scholarship, George Lopez Memorial, Science National Honor Society Scholarship
Viviana Mendez: Clifton Hill Climb Queen and Runner Up
Alyssa Merino: Sons of the American Legion Squadron #28 Scholarship
Lance Morey: Morenci Lions Club
Kayla O’Connell: Mercer University Academic Scholarship, New Mexico State University Cross Country/Track Scholarship, Central Arizona College Cross Country/Track Scholarship, Western New Mexico University Cross Country/Track Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Presidential Scholarship, Colorado/Arizona Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship, ASU New American University Award
Raelyn Peshlakai: Art Depot Mollie Haught Memorial Scholarship, MHS Tri-M Modern Music Masters Society Scholarship
Brianna Rodriguez: Eastern Arizona Cheer Scholarship
Amaya Sanchez: Morenci Lions Club
Samuel Sauls: MHS Student Council Scholarship
Katryhana Smerglia: Coty Denogean Memorial Scholarship, Eastern Arizona Cheer Scholarship, ASU New American University President’s Award
Desiree Tellez-Blanco: Eastern Arizona Cheer Scholarship
Savanna Titone: Morenci Lions Club
Alejandro Valenzuela: University of New Mexico Tuition Scholarship
Jaydin Yazzie: Sons of the American Legion Squadron #28 Scholarship