Morenci High School

Editor’s Note: This is a continuation of the list that ran May 26.

Jadyn Aguilera: Jaim’ee Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Science National Honor Society Scholarship

Franciso Araiza: Morenci Lions Club

Nicole Barnett: Sumitomo Mining Mineral Company Scholarship, Deborah Armbrust Memorial Scholarship, Morenci Lions Club, ASU Mary Lou Fulton Scholarship

Isabella Benavidez: ASU New American University Dean’s Award

Alia Camacho: Coty Denogean Memorial Scholarship, Clifton Hill Climb Queen and Runner Up, Greenlee County 4-H Leader’s Council Scholarship, Quill and Scroll Scholarship

Steven Shawn Michael Chavez: Tom Powers Family “All Wildcat” Scholarship Award, Morenci Lions Club

Diana Church: Art Depot Amber Reyes Memorial Scholarship, MHS Tri-M Modern Music Masters Society Scholarship

Alaina Ciriello: Sumitomo Mining Mineral Company Scholarship, Morenci Lions Club,

Jadah Cortez: Valley Telephone Cooperative Foundation Scholarship, ASU New American University President’s Award, U.S. Naval Academy Appointment Unlimited Scholarship, Science National Honor Society Scholarship, MHS Tri-M Modern Music Masters Society Scholarship

Elicia Esquivel: MHS Paw Express Scholarship

Candace Forgach-Aguilar: Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Scholarship, MHS Student Council Scholarship

Carly Hicks: MHS Paw Express Scholarship

Hunter Lindsey: Albert & Nellie Calderon Memorial Scholarship, Jaim’ee Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Greenlee County Junior Livestock Association Scholarship, Tony Boling Memorial, Greenlee County Cattle Growers Freddie Fritz Memorial Scholarship, MHS Tri-M Modern Music Masters Society Scholarship

Tiana Lucero: Eastern Arizona Cheer Scholarship

Destanee Marquez: Andrew Gurtler Memorial Scholarship

Angelique Martinez: Copper Cat Scholarship

Maddux Martinez: Heavy Equipment Machinery Scholarship, Coty Denogean Memorial Scholarship, George Lopez Memorial, Science National Honor Society Scholarship

Viviana Mendez: Clifton Hill Climb Queen and Runner Up

Alyssa Merino: Sons of the American Legion Squadron #28 Scholarship

Lance Morey: Morenci Lions Club

Kayla O’Connell: Mercer University Academic Scholarship, New Mexico State University Cross Country/Track Scholarship, Central Arizona College Cross Country/Track Scholarship, Western New Mexico University Cross Country/Track Scholarship, Grand Canyon University Presidential Scholarship, Colorado/Arizona Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship, ASU New American University Award

Raelyn Peshlakai: Art Depot Mollie Haught Memorial Scholarship, MHS Tri-M Modern Music Masters Society Scholarship

Brianna Rodriguez: Eastern Arizona Cheer Scholarship

Amaya Sanchez: Morenci Lions Club

Samuel Sauls: MHS Student Council Scholarship

Katryhana Smerglia: Coty Denogean Memorial Scholarship, Eastern Arizona Cheer Scholarship, ASU New American University President’s Award

Desiree Tellez-Blanco: Eastern Arizona Cheer Scholarship

Savanna Titone: Morenci Lions Club

Alejandro Valenzuela: University of New Mexico Tuition Scholarship

Jaydin Yazzie: Sons of the American Legion Squadron #28 Scholarship

