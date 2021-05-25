Duncan High School

Kinsley Rapier

Rebecka “Kinsley” Rapier (Valedictorian): Presidential Award of Excellence, Sumitomo, Lehman, Valley Telecom, Southern Virginia University Mariott, SVU Referring a Friend, SVU Visiting the Campus

Angel Benavidez: DVEC

Laureen Basteen: Dr. Everett & Gwen Eddington, Presidential Award of Excellence, FFA Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough-Horne Freedom, Private Wansley, Western Bank, Judy White Memorial, Morenci Lion’s Club

Melissa Claridge: United Way, Presidential Award of Excellence, Domino’s Pizza, FFA Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough-Smith Ford, Greenlee County Jr. Live Stock Association, Peggy & Erwin Crotts Memorial, Judy White Memorial, Valley Telecom

Hunter Hayes: DVEC, NAU Presidential

Nathan Kempton: Presidential Award of Excellence, Sumitomo, Darling Ingredients, FFA Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough-Smith Ford, Buddy Swapp Memorial, NAU Presidential

Jason McGrath: FFA Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough-Smith Ford, Judy White Memorial, Morenci Lion’s Club, NAU Presidential

Morenci High School

Conrad Aguallo: Northwest Kansas Technical College

Jadyn Aguilera: Darrah D. Milligan Memorial, NAU Lumberjack Scholars Award, UA Wildcat Distinction

Jasmine Altamirano: EAC Presidential Preference

Isabella Benavidez: NAU Dean’s Tuition, UA Wildcats Recognition, ASU Dean’s

Alia Camacho: Valley Telephone Cooperative Foundation, United Way

Diana Church: Darrah D. Milligan Memorial Scholarship

Alaina Ciriello: UA Wildcat Distinction, Freeport-McMoRan

Jadah Cortez: Darrah D. Milligan Memorial Scholarship

Candace Forgach-Aguilar: Valley Telephone Cooperative Foundation, Notre Dame of Maryland Academic Scholarship

Marissa Gallegos: Joseph and Frances Galusky Memorial, NAU Dean’s Tuition Scholarship

Thaddeus Gray: United Way, EAC Paul Cueto Memorial

Nicolas Hammond: EAC Sumitomo Freeport-McMoRan

Presten Johnson: Darrah D. Milligan Memorial Scholarship

Marcus Morales: Arizona Christian University

Sereena Murillo: UA Wildcat Recognition

Kayla O’Connell: Valley Telephone Cooperative Foundation, NAU President’s Tuition, UA Wildcat Excellence, NMSU Crimson Success, ASU New American University

Lanae Rodriguez: Grand Canyon University Presidential, NAU President’s Resident Tuition, UA Wildcat Distinction

Amaya Sanchez: EAC Presidential Preference

Samuel Sauls: EAC Presidential Preference

Katryhana Smerglia: UA Wildcat Distinction, ASU Presidential Academic Scholarship

Savanna Titone: UA Wildcat Excellence Scholarship

Richard Valenzuela: UA Wildcat Excellence Scholarship

