Duncan High School
Rebecka “Kinsley” Rapier (Valedictorian): Presidential Award of Excellence, Sumitomo, Lehman, Valley Telecom, Southern Virginia University Mariott, SVU Referring a Friend, SVU Visiting the Campus
Angel Benavidez: DVEC
Laureen Basteen: Dr. Everett & Gwen Eddington, Presidential Award of Excellence, FFA Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough-Horne Freedom, Private Wansley, Western Bank, Judy White Memorial, Morenci Lion’s Club
Melissa Claridge: United Way, Presidential Award of Excellence, Domino’s Pizza, FFA Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough-Smith Ford, Greenlee County Jr. Live Stock Association, Peggy & Erwin Crotts Memorial, Judy White Memorial, Valley Telecom
Hunter Hayes: DVEC, NAU Presidential
Nathan Kempton: Presidential Award of Excellence, Sumitomo, Darling Ingredients, FFA Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough-Smith Ford, Buddy Swapp Memorial, NAU Presidential
Jason McGrath: FFA Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough-Smith Ford, Judy White Memorial, Morenci Lion’s Club, NAU Presidential
Morenci High School
Conrad Aguallo: Northwest Kansas Technical College
Jadyn Aguilera: Darrah D. Milligan Memorial, NAU Lumberjack Scholars Award, UA Wildcat Distinction
Jasmine Altamirano: EAC Presidential Preference
Isabella Benavidez: NAU Dean’s Tuition, UA Wildcats Recognition, ASU Dean’s
Alia Camacho: Valley Telephone Cooperative Foundation, United Way
Diana Church: Darrah D. Milligan Memorial Scholarship
Alaina Ciriello: UA Wildcat Distinction, Freeport-McMoRan
Jadah Cortez: Darrah D. Milligan Memorial Scholarship
Candace Forgach-Aguilar: Valley Telephone Cooperative Foundation, Notre Dame of Maryland Academic Scholarship
Marissa Gallegos: Joseph and Frances Galusky Memorial, NAU Dean’s Tuition Scholarship
Thaddeus Gray: United Way, EAC Paul Cueto Memorial
Nicolas Hammond: EAC Sumitomo Freeport-McMoRan
Presten Johnson: Darrah D. Milligan Memorial Scholarship
Marcus Morales: Arizona Christian University
Sereena Murillo: UA Wildcat Recognition
Kayla O’Connell: Valley Telephone Cooperative Foundation, NAU President’s Tuition, UA Wildcat Excellence, NMSU Crimson Success, ASU New American University
Lanae Rodriguez: Grand Canyon University Presidential, NAU President’s Resident Tuition, UA Wildcat Distinction
Amaya Sanchez: EAC Presidential Preference
Samuel Sauls: EAC Presidential Preference
Katryhana Smerglia: UA Wildcat Distinction, ASU Presidential Academic Scholarship
Savanna Titone: UA Wildcat Excellence Scholarship
Richard Valenzuela: UA Wildcat Excellence Scholarship