Luis Montoya and Karen Crump-Frye

Clifton Town Council Member Karen Crump-Frye, right, gestures as she addresses Council Member Luis Montoya during discussion of a proposal regarding vacation time for employees. The full council approved allowing employees to accumulate 280 hours of vacation yearly and be paid for any hours accumulated over that amount.

 PHOTO WALT MARES

The town of Clifton is taking a different course than many other municipalities in Arizona in dealing with vacation time for town employees.

The fact was pointed out by Town Council Member Luis Montoya at a Feb. 9 regular monthly council meeting. Montoya said other towns he is aware of have a policy if employees do not use their vacation time within a certain time, it is a matter of "If you don’t use it, you lose it."

Tags

Load comments