Clifton Town Council Member Karen Crump-Frye, right, gestures as she addresses Council Member Luis Montoya during discussion of a proposal regarding vacation time for employees. The full council approved allowing employees to accumulate 280 hours of vacation yearly and be paid for any hours accumulated over that amount.
The town of Clifton is taking a different course than many other municipalities in Arizona in dealing with vacation time for town employees.
The fact was pointed out by Town Council Member Luis Montoya at a Feb. 9 regular monthly council meeting. Montoya said other towns he is aware of have a policy if employees do not use their vacation time within a certain time, it is a matter of "If you don’t use it, you lose it."
That will not be the case for Clifton employees if they accumulate up to 280 hours and are unable to use their vacation time. The reason? The town is shorthanded on staff members that include Public Works, police and clerical staff.
If an employee accumulates more than the 280 vacation hours, the employee will be paid for those hours. The amount depends on the employee’s current wage.
It is virtually impossible (due to the staff shortage) to take extended vacation time, so payment for vacation time over 280 hours will be paid in-lieu, Montoya said.
Council Member Karen Crump-Frye pointed out that dealing with the issue of vacation is “right for this,” meaning the time is approaching for the council to set its 2023-2024 budget.
Frye and Montoya were part of a subcommittee that included employees to deal with the vacation issue.
Town Manager Rudy Perez commended the subcommittee for its efforts and said, “It’s a very generous policy.”
Assistant Town Clerk Cecelia Jernigan, a long-time employee, said, “I think it’s a pretty good result of the committee’s meeting.”
All seven members of the council were present and unanimously approved the proposal regarding vacation time.