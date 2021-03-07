“We’re treading into new waters,” Town of Clifton Mayor Luis Montoya said. He was referring to the town council allowing recreational marijuana to be sold in Clifton.
The town gave its go ahead at a special meeting of the council March 4. The vote by council was unanimous.
Allowing sale of pot is in fact a whole new adventure - uncharted territory - for the entire State of Arizona. The sale of recreational marijuana gained voter approval last year and municipalities are gearing up to cash in on a whole new industry in the state.
The sale of the herb is seen as a potential cash cow in the tax revenue it will bring to municipalities. Allowing the sale of marijuana and the taxes derived thereof have brought in large tax revenue in Colorado. The hope is that it will do the same in Arizona.
The town has two buildings that can serve as pot dispensaries, but those who gain a license are not obligated to rent from the town. The main stipulation is that dispensaries be located almost anywhere within a commercially zoned area. The zoning issue was approved by the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission in February.
There is the possibility of two dispensaries being established in town. The state is allowing two permits, or licenses, per each Arizona county.
No other entity in Greenlee, neither the county nor the Town of Duncan, have made any moves toward allowing marijuana dispensaries to be established within their jurisdictions. In a recent meeting the Duncan Town Council, by a 3-2 vote, rejected allowing a dispensary to set up business within the town.
Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez said the town has received multiple inquiries about potential dispensary sites within the town but the town has no say-so in who receives licenses. Perez emphasized that it is the Arizona Department of Health Services, and not municipalities, that is deciding who will receive a license.
A medical marijuana dispensary was previously located in Clifton but it closed about two years ago and no one in town government knows where that licensee went. “It just sort of up and went away and did not give the town any notice,” said one council member.
That played a major part in the Planning & Zoning Commission to vote to only allow only the sale of recreational marijuana, Perez said.