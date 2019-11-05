CLIFTON — A blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross will be held at the American Legion next week.
The Red Cross will be in the region in November with a series of blood drives in Graham and Greenlee counties. This time of year is important due to the surge of flu activity and the upcoming holiday season.
“With influenza season upon us, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now,” the Red Cross’ Cynthia de la Torre said. “At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give.”
An earlier article stated that the blood drive was being held on an incorrect date. Volunteer Leslie Ray confirmed that the correct time and date for the Clifton blood drive is Nov. 12, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
The Red Cross recently recognized Clifton-Morenci for being the only area in the state to consistently meet its collection goals in 2018-19.
For more information about nearby blood drives and donor information visit the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/local/arizona-new-mexico-el-paso.html.