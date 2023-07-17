image000000 (13).jpg

A banner says it all as elementary-aged kids enjoyed a morning of fun at the Clifton Splash Pad as part of a Back to School party on July 11.

The upcoming return to school in Morenci was marked with a special event. No academics were involved. Instead, it was a matter of becoming wet and staying cool. Free hot dogs and playing games with school mates were part of the fun of a "Back to School Bash."

It all took place at Clifton's Splash Pad on July 11. There was water everywhere, and all the kids seemed to love it, especially as the day was warming up and fun was had before the afternoon outdoor temperature would exceed 100 degrees. Action began at 10 a.m. and shut down at 1 p.m. to avoid the hottest part of the day.

image000000 (14).jpg

Kids enjoy wet fun at at the Clifton Splash Pad at a Welcome Back to School party on July 11. It was a good way to stay cool that morning.
image000000 (12).jpg

A little girl is having fun using a squirt gun to chase other kids. It was art of the Back to School party July 11 at the Clifton Splash Pad.
image000000 (11).jpg

The July 11 Back to School party at the Clifton Splash Pad offered much including free haircuts. The Clifton Fire Department and the Greenlee County Health Department also pitched in for the fun event that drew about 50 elementary school-aged children and their parents.

