The July 11 Back to School party at the Clifton Splash Pad offered much including free haircuts. The Clifton Fire Department and the Greenlee County Health Department also pitched in for the fun event that drew about 50 elementary school-aged children and their parents.
The upcoming return to school in Morenci was marked with a special event. No academics were involved. Instead, it was a matter of becoming wet and staying cool. Free hot dogs and playing games with school mates were part of the fun of a "Back to School Bash."
It all took place at Clifton's Splash Pad on July 11. There was water everywhere, and all the kids seemed to love it, especially as the day was warming up and fun was had before the afternoon outdoor temperature would exceed 100 degrees. Action began at 10 a.m. and shut down at 1 p.m. to avoid the hottest part of the day.
An estimated 50 students, perhaps more, most of whom were elementary school-aged, participated. Included in the fun were many parents. All youngsters were students who live in Clifton and attend school in Morenci. So living in Clifton meant only a short trip, at most a mile, for kids to reach the splash pad.
The event was held at the splash pad in Eastside Clifton. The pad has a variety of equipment that spews water in different forms. It is built where the Clifton public swimming pool formerly existed.
Kids enjoyed being under splashing water that was sprayed from on each of the water spouting devices.They splashed water on each other and enjoyed a variety of water-related games.That included engaging in a tug-of-war. Kids teamed up on both ends of a long rope and tugged away. There was a great deal of laughter as they all gave their best. There was not a declared winner when the contest ended, but all they appeared satisfied with their efforts.
A retired teacher said it had been many years since she last saw anyone involved in a tug-of-war, other than when she was a grade school student in the early and mid-1960s.
"That was really cool to see," she said. "It brought back some pretty pleasant memories from my own childhood."
Many participants at the splash had large squirt guns and chased other students, including some who were in middle school and high school. Those being chased exhibited good humor and laughed as they fled.
The event was sponsored and supported by Greenlee County agencies, the Clifton Fire Department and private businesses. CFD provided lunch, which included plenty of hot dogs. Some of ate as many as three or even four weiners. After all, they had all been playing hard in the morning.
The Greenlee County Health Department played a big role in providing 150 backpacks via its anti tobacco program. Clifton Fire also participated in the backpack giveaway. The health department also provided scheduling for kids to receive immunization vaccines.
Private businesses contributed via free haircuts for all students in grades K-12. They were El Carino Salon, Copper Cactus Hair and Elegant Fondas Barbershop.
School begins next week. Morenci Schools have something of a unique schedule that involves breaks at different times of the year, whereas in the past school began shortly after Labor Day with few breaks in between then and the end of the school year in the spring.