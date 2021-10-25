A lot of people make due with one shed, a place to store their tools and gardening supplies. Not the Provencios of Clifton.
Josie and John Provencios have two sheds and they are chock full of holiday decorations. Oh, and so is their attic.
If you've driven through Clifton around Halloween or Christmas over the last five years, there is no way you could have missed the Provencios' house on Laine Boulevard.
The couple goes all out decorating their home with too many strings of lights to count, 50 to 70 inflatable characters and a multitude of other decorations appropriate for the season.
Right now, there are at least seven skeletons hanging out in their yard along with some other scary looking decorations and Josie said they're not done yet.
The decorating tradition began when the couple's kids, Steven, Ronnie, Rick and Jade were small and the family lived on Turner Avenue. They and their neighbors would also put Santa and his reindeer up on the mountain just below Mares Bluff, Josie said.
The couple, who now has 13 grandkids ranging from 6 to 21, continued the tradition when they moved to Laine Boulevard five years ago.
"We started decorating for Halloween last weekend," Josie, 58, said Friday. "And we'll continue decorating until the day of."
A motorcycle-riding skeleton still needed to be added, but Josie wasn't sure what else they were going to add. Having so many storage areas can pose a bit of a problem, it seems.
Their plan is to open their garage up on Halloween and serve pizza, hot dogs, water and cupcakes to the kids, she said. Their daughter's also going to put up a projector so the kids can take in a movie. They've not yet decided whether it'll be "Hocus Pocus" or "Nightmare before Christmas."
The day after Halloween, they'll put everything away and immediately begin planning what their Christmas display will look like, Josie said.
Last year, they competed in Clifton's holiday decorating contest and they'll do so again this year, she said.
"I think we're going to be better prepared with extension cords this year," she said with a laugh.
"Christmas is our most favorite holiday and then Halloween," Josie said.
While she and John do most of the Halloween decorating by themselves, the whole family pitches in at Christmas time.
"We love the joy and the light it brings to the neighbors, the grandkids and all of the employees at work," Josie said.
Both she and John work for Freeport-McMoRan.
"If it puts a smile on people's faces it makes us happy," she said.
Oh, and by the way, the couple decorates for Easter and Valentine's Day, too, but they keep it inside.