CLIFTON—The Festival of Lights is beginning to come together, and organizers can't wait to bring the community together in celebration.
It's not been an easy year so far. Several members of the festival committee have had to step back for health reasons. The owners of Blessed & Obsessed Boutique are among those who stepped up to keep things running smoothly. The Copper Era met with Alicia Goodwin, this year's chairperson, and longtime festival organizer Espie Castaneda to discuss this year’s event.
“We ran into some challenges,” Castaneda said. “We've overcome most of them at this point, thanks to Alicia stepping up and taking the chairmanship of the festival. Those of us here are still really willing to help in the background.”
“I wouldn't be able to do it without everybody stepping in and continuing a lot of their roles that they've carried,” Goodwin said.
There will be changes this year, of course, Goodwin said. They include changes to the layout and an update to the program that feels fresh and new while retaining the traditions that the public has come to love. “I think it needs a change because it gets stale,” Castaneda said. “It's hard. I'm not good at change, but you have to have it.”
Goodwin also credits the success of pulling together this year’s festival to the number of new volunteers and organizers who have stepped in to assist them. In spite of updates to the format this year, the Festival of Lights also honors its history and community. The grand marshals for this year's parade are Eddie Nabor, of Nabor's Barber Shop, and the recently passed William George “Bill” Inman.
Castaneda credited Nabor as “the brains” and said he had confirmed his attendance for the parade this year. Inman was one of the founders of the Festival of Lights and its parade, and volunteered his time and expertise as an electrician for the event. “It was appropriate, we thought, that we honor them,” Castaneda said. “They've been there since day one, Bill with his volunteering and service; and, boy, we've felt the impact of his service. We're going to have to pay for that this year. (His service) was quite a big part of the event that we took for granted.” Inman showed his dedication to the event right to the end, choosing to come in person (despite his poor health) and inform committee members that he would no longer be able to participate in the festival.
For vendors who may be interested in joining the festival this year, room is still available. Goodwin said that while the organizing committee had to turn away vendors in the past, those interested can still snap up space provided they do not need access to electricity. “We hopefully won't have to turn away any vendors this year,” Goodwin said.
Organizers are still looking for float entries for this year’s parade. The theme this year is “Rock and Roll Christmas.” Organizers are also still in the market for entertainment. If you're interested in entering a float for the parade, or have a band to perform at the festival, you can contact Clifton Town Hall at (928) 865-4146.