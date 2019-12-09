Clifton Festival of Lights invigorates holiday spirit

CLIFTON — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the Town of Clifton celebrated in style with the 23rd annual Festival of Lights.
Like the Grinch’s heart, the crowd grew and grew in size as the day went on, with bustling traffic down Chase Creek Street to partake of everything this year’s event had to offer.
At the stage, guests were able to enjoy live music while they took in the numerous vendor stalls that participated this year. Down the street was full of family events and things for children, including face painting, a cart ride and a visit from Santa and his wife at the town’s Christmas tree.
“I think we’re doing wonderful.” said Town Clerk and longtime Festival of Lights volunteer Espie Castaneda. “There’s more people arriving as the weather has cooperated. I think that has contributed to all the people that are showing up as we get closer and closer to the highlight of the evening, which is the parade.”
She praised the reorganization this year to add some fresh events at the festival including the zip line, which was a hit with the children), along with additional vendors and children's activities.
Castaneda also said that the raffles had done exceptionally well this year. “If you didn’t get your ticket then you missed out,” she said.
Alicia Goodwin, from the Blessed & Obsessed Boutique, took the lead in organizing this year’s festival and, by all accounts, managed to pull through with flying colors.
“It was crazy, It was crazy good,” she said. “Exciting with lots of new changes that we tried to get implemented and some of the old things that stayed. It’s been good, it’s been a lot better turn out than I thought it was going to be.”
This year’s festival was as busy as ever, on a night where it competes with nearby Safford’s own light parade and holiday events.
Satisfied and exhausted Goodwin contemplated whether she’ll return to helm events in 2020, but admitted she already has ideas about what could be done next year.
The festival was followed by the lighting of the town Christmas tree and the Rock and Roll-themed light parade down Chase Creek Street.
Nearby Duncan will be holding its own light parade on Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 6 p.m.