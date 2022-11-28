Clifton Festival of Lights returns Dec. 3

In this file photo women cheerfully walk alongside a float featuring a festively costumed Dora the Explorer and Boots in the Clifton Festival of Lights. The festival returns on Saturday after a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic. The festival attracts hundreds of children and adults. The event is always held on Clifton's historic Chase Creek.

 

After a two-year absence, the annual Clifton Festival of Lights. will return Saturday to Clifton’s historic Chase Creek district.

Hundreds of folks, children, parents and the public in general have traditionally gathered to see the parade that never fails to attract oohs, ahhs, cheers and applause from the crowds lining the narrow street.

