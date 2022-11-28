Clifton Festival of Lights returns Dec. 3

In this file photo women cheerfully walk alongside a float featuring a festively costumed Dora the Explorer and Boots in the Clifton Festival of Lights. The festival returns on Saturday after a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic. The festival attracts hundreds of children and adults. The event is always held on Clifton's historic Chase Creek.
After a two-year absence, the annual Clifton Festival of Lights. will return Saturday to Clifton’s historic Chase Creek district.
Hundreds of folks, children, parents and the public in general have traditionally gathered to see the parade that never fails to attract oohs, ahhs, cheers and applause from the crowds lining the narrow street.
Children’s faces light up in wonder and delight as the parade wends its way on the street. These kids, from toddlers to grade school youngsters, interact with parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the festival, marking it as an occasion of true family fun.
The festival gets in gear by noon, but with the current chill in the air in the evening and night time, folks are encouraged to wear plenty of warm clothing. People are also encouraged to keep an eye on weather forecasts. There have been a couple of occasions when storms seemed to come out of nowhere and it literally rained on the parade — and obviously on everything else.
The festival always includes several vendors, the most popular being food vendors. Homemade enchiladas, burritos, hamburgers, churros, hot chocolate or coffee are among the favorites. Hot drinks are most popular as the night’s chill sets in later during the festival.
Some vendors will have a variety of goodies: bracelets, rings, something attractive to wear and more.
The festival began more than 20 years ago. It was not too long after that it really took off as one of the major events in Clifton and all of Greenlee County. Attendance has long been almost as attractive as the annual Greenlee County Fair.
The happening in Clifton resulted in Duncan, in southern Greenlee, and Safford, in neighboring Graham County, to soon after launch their own annual festivals that include parades and vendors. Out of respect and to avoid a conflict, Duncan holds its festival a week after Clifton’s. As is Clifton’s festival, Duncan’s festival provides a most festive community holiday cheer and focuses on family unity and holiday fun.
Already adding to the atmosphere and swathed in colorful holiday lights in Clifton are the small locomotive that is more than 100 years old. The same applies to the Clifton Train Depot, erected in 1916, in being lit up for the holiday. There is a huge Christmas tree in front of the depot. All streetlights on the main drag in Clifton (U.S. Highway 70) are decorated with lights. Not to be ignored is the giant live tree in Al Fernandez Park on Eastside Clifton.
There also already many homes decorated with lights and Christmas-style displays.
When fire engines and police vehicles come along in the parade that signals the parade is over. It signals it is time to head for the vendors’ booths and hope they have not already sold out of their always-yummy offerings.
Also, parking is at a premium often by early afternoon. Many park alongside the highway. Others park in the lot at the American Legion, which is only a short walk from the festival site.