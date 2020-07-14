After years without a working wastewater treatment plant, the Town of Clifton recently got some good news.
The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona has awarded Clifton a 30-year, $3.6 million loan to rehabilitate the town’s current plant, which Town Manager Rudy Perez Jr. said was inoperable.
“We haven’t had a plant for two years now,” he said.
The current plant is over 60 years old and has had repeated failures in the last five years. Through an informal agreement with Freeport McMoRan, the town’s wastewater is now being processed at Freeport’s treatment plant in Morenci.
Perez said half of the award, $1.8 million, was a forgivable loan.
“It’s a 50 percent loan and a 50 percent grant, if you will. They don’t use the term ‘grant,’ but that’s basically what it amounts to.”
The town hopes to close on the loan by July 24, then start looking for a contractor to redo the plant. A design has been drawn up by Bowman Consulting of Safford. Perez said work could start this fall and might take a year to finish.
Chad Crockett of Bowman Consulting said in an email that other locations for a new plant were looked into, but only the current site would work unless Morenci wanted to add multiple pumping stations.
The new plant will have a Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition system which will let the town monitor and control the site remotely. The current plant required workers to be there in person.
If any problems or failures come up, the system will warn the town by computer or cell phone; before that, problems and failures would go unnoticed unless someone was at the plant.
“We’re ecstatic that WIFA approved our loan application,” Perez said. “We were trying to secure funding from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Office here in Arizona for about two years. This past spring, in March, they said they’d be able to provide a loan but no grant funding. So we went back to the drawing board and submitted the application with WIFA in April.”
Perez said that because half the loan is forgivable the town might not have to raise wastewater rates to repay it. He said the town will have a consultant do a wastewater rate analysis to determine whether rates would need to change in the next 20 to 30 years.