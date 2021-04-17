Twenty-four racers from as far as Colorado Springs, Colorado descended upon Clifton over the weekend to participate in the Clifton Hill Climb.
The event, which is sponsored by Greenlee County Tourism and the Sports Car Club of America, began in 2015, but has been hiatus since 2017.
The participants, who are split into five classes, race as fast as 100 miles an hour up a 1.9 mile road through Ward Canyon. The road rises 586 feet and consists of 22 corners.
Prior to this weekend's event, Dan November of Colorado Springs held the record, finishing the course in 92 seconds.
An awards ceremony will be late Sunday afternoon at the ballfields in Ward Canyon. American Legion will be serving boxed dinners.