CLIFTON — It’s been a long road and there’s plenty more to go, but the Clifton Hotel Bar is finally open to patrons.
Owners Karen and Matt Frye opened their doors to their first customers over this past weekend.
Originally the Frye’s had intended to have the place operational in time for New Year’s Eve but managed just in time to take advantage of Super Bowl celebrations.
The Copper Era spoke with the Frye’s right before opening on their first day.
“We’re cleaning up and putting the finishing touches on things as we get ready to open the bar,” Matt said. “We got this liquor license from the Cave Bar on Chase Creek. We got a lot of stuff from the Cave Bar. This antique barback came from them, which Marcus told us was built in 1904 in Silver City, N.M.”
A pair of pool tables are also legacy pieces from the Cave Bar, which burned down a number of years ago and has since been replaced by the Dollar General.
“We felt lucky to get that and not have to bring it very far to get it here,” Matt said.
The hotel itself is also open in a limited capacity, with rooms being occupied by local mine workers and visitors from out of state. Currently three of the hotels eight planned rooms are open.
As for the bar, it’s scheduled to be open Thursday through Sunday to start.
“We’ll see how that goes,” Matt said.
With experienced hostess Chelle Briggs behind the bar, the couple have a variety of drinks available to mix up, including one notable drink Karen called the Clifton Flood.
“I can’t tell you the exact ingredients because it’s a secret, but it looks like the San Francisco River after a lot of rain,” Karen said.
She joined the rest of the bar’s “all-star crew” to help prepare for the opening.
“(I’m) feeling pretty nervous today. You know we’ve been working hard on this for almost three years now. We’re right on the verge of being there, and we hope a lot of folks show up today,” Karen said.
Work on the aging building has been filled with all the challenges that come with classic Clifton architecture. At one point part of the roof caved in. That area is now a spacious patio that houses the bars pool tables.
“We will have a kitchen open starting next week; it’s not quite ready yet. We’ll be serving sliders year round (and) choose your own protein. We have four different types of protein: you can have a hamburger patty, deep fried chicken, portobello mushroom or pulled pork. Choose your bun and choose your toppings,” Karen said.
The pair said they are excited and grateful for the opportunity to share the Clifton Hotel Bar with Greenlee County.
“Thank you so very much. All of you folks who have provided so much support, both moral support and being very responsive to what we want to do here,” Karen said. “The Town Council’s been great, and the mayor’s been great. The county’s been great and Akos Kovach has helped us quite a bit right from the start. We’ve had a lot of local people come and work for us over the past couple of years and everybody’s been super positive. We’ve never heard a negative word from anyone. So thank you to Clifton, thank you Greenlee County. Everybody’s been behind us on this and we’re super grateful.”
The bar is open Thursday through Sunday, from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. Contact the Clifton Hotel at 928-215-6876.