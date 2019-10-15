CLIFTON — History comes alive in Greenlee County as an old mainstay will make its return to Park Avenue.
At the October meeting of the Clifton Town Council, Karen Crump Frye and her partner went before the council to request endorsement of a liquor license application for the Clifton Hotel.
With the support of several other members of the community and the Greenlee Tourism Council, Frye discussed the work being done on the hotel and their vision for the establishment. She described it as a “boutique hotel” and a place where people in the community could go to enjoy dinner and a drink, noting a shortage of available options for that in Clifton.
Greenlee County Economic Development Director Akos Kovach agreed. Speaking as a member of the public, he told the council, “I think this is a great opportunity for the public to have a new place to congregate.”
He was joined by Jon Antonson, of the Greenlee County Tourism Council, who said, “Just to have a place to go would be outstanding.”
Council members had no cause to argue with the proposal. Councilman Ray West described the presented materials as “impeccable.”
With the council’s approval, a legacy continues, as the liquor license in question is also a part of the patchwork of the town. It was previously in the care of the Cave Bar, which has since been replaced by the Dollar General store.
The Fryes were reluctant to nail down a date to enjoy the full hospitality of the Clifton Hotel but suggested that two studio rooms may be available in November. They also hope to have the bar open by New Year’s.
Learn more about the hotel online at https://www.clifton-hotel.com/ or call 520-400-7156.