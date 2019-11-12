PHOENIX — The Clifton High School Class of 1969 celebrated its 50th reunion Oct. 11-12 at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel.
The event started with a Friday evening meet and greet, where classmates and their guests enjoyed visiting with each other and reminiscing about high school days in Clifton.
On Saturday, class members enjoyed a raffle, a buffet dinner and a Clifton Trojan cake for dessert. The school song, “Cheer for Maroon and Gold,” was sung, there was a tribute to class members who served in the armed forces and there was a remembrance of class members who have passed away.
A photo wall offered photos of classmates from their school days, and there was a preview of a DVD entitled “Yesterday and Today, which showed the class and its activities both in school and after.
A DJ provided music to dance away the evening until last call.
Miss Lois Seibel, a Clifton High School algebra and physical education teacher, as well as varsity and junior varsity volleyball coach, also made the trip from Ohio to attend both days of the reunion.