CLIFTON — Thanks to the efforts of a few dedicated volunteers — and the help of the Sports Car Club of America — the Clifton Hill Climb is being rejuvenated.
The event is scheduled for the weekend of April 24-26.
The next step for the Hill Climb is to gather $10,000 in funds to sponsor the event and efforts to raise the money have begun in earnest. The Greenlee County Tourism Council released a list of sponsorship levels with incentives.
Levels range from a minimum of $100 for honor roll level sponsors, who will receive a mention in the race booklet and recognition at the awards dinner, to a $5,000 “Checkered Flag” level that promises all previous tier rewards plus additional advertising and perks, podcast interviews and tickets to the awards dinner.
The SCCA voted in favor for the return of the Clifton Hill Climb in January this year and have agreed to act as the sanctioning body if organizers are able to meet stipulated goals.
By Feb. 13, organizers announced that $6,100 of the needed $10,000 had been raised to facilitate the return of the Clifton Hill Climb.
For more information about the upcoming event, or more information about sponsorship levels and how to contribute, go to https://www.facebook.com/cliftonhillclimb.