CLIFTON — The library’s loss is everyone's gain . . . especially those who love to read.
The Clifton Library has announced it will be holding a bag sale Nov. 18 through Nov. 22.
“Purchase a bag for $3 at the circulation desk, choose from the selection of available books (and) stuff your bag until it’s overflowing with books,” the Clifton Public Library wrote.
The Greenlee County Library System and Clifton Public Library provides a variety of programming and resources for all ages. Tech help is hosted on Monday, and STEAM-related programming, including a coding club, occurs on Tuesdays.
For more information about ongoing programs contact the Clifton Public Library at 928-865-2461 or the Duncan Public Library at 928-359-2094.